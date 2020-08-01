Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet ‘Livid’ At Court Ruling
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet ‘Livid’ At Court Ruling
The court overturned the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Boston Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet 'Livid' After Death Sentence Vacated

Boston Marathon Bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet -- who lost her leg in the terror attack -- is...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC News



Tweets about this

mgneely

gail neely RT @hrkbenowen: Boston bombing survivor is 'livid' after his death sentence is overturned https://t.co/bEPFi2UBAz 6 minutes ago

hrkbenowen

Ben Owen Boston bombing survivor is 'livid' after his death sentence is overturned https://t.co/bEPFi2UBAz 13 minutes ago

LadyJ5569

Jennifer V. Aiken 🕊🇺🇸💜 RT @LIFE_INSPIRESME: Boston Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet 'Livid' After Death Sentence Vacated https://t.co/pJMMXp7ria 1 hour ago

PieForThree

#NeverRomney RT @samantha_chang: Obama-appointed judges vacate Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence: Survivor says "he needs to die." Director Olive… 2 hours ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegCD6zI Boston Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet 'Livid' After Death Sentence Vacated https://t.co/JFXyEeqKiQ 2 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet ‘Livid’ At Court Ruling https://t.co/udqx0sVyaI 2 hours ago

HopeAnd1a

Hope Anderson RT @wbz: Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet ‘Livid’ At Court Ruling https://t.co/SunbD1dwP1 3 hours ago

JLOgottheGLOW

Jennifer proud Trump Supporter Boston bombing survivor 'livid' after death sentence overturned https://t.co/0xyVTTkUqN 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Appeals Court Overturns Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence [Video]

Appeals Court Overturns Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:19Published
Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors React To Court's Decision to Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence [Video]

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors React To Court's Decision to Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:31Published
Some marathon bombing survivors prefer Tsarnaev spend life in prison [Video]

Some marathon bombing survivors prefer Tsarnaev spend life in prison

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed for the Boston Marathon bombing.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:15Published