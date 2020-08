Partly sunny Sunday, chance of scattered showers Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:07s - Published 5 minutes ago Partly sunny Sunday, chance of scattered showers Spotty showers are possible Saturday evening and Sunday, otherwise temperatures will be cool for August with highs in the upper 70s. Much of the upcoming week will be mild with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and lows in the upper 50s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WESTERN PARTS OF IOWA ALONG ACOLD FRONT AND THIS WILL BE OURNEXT WEATHER MAKER AS WE GOTHROUGH TONIGHT AND HEAD INTOOUR DAY TOMORROW.THAT FRONT IS GOING TO GET ALITTLE CLOSER.WAS AND IT WILL BRING US ASLIGHT RAIN CHANCE AS WE HEADTHROUGH OUR SUNDAY AS FAR ASYOUR SATURDAY EVENING.I THINK WE MAY SEE SOME OF THOSESPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS DRIFT INTONORTHERN, KANSAS AND NORTHERNMISSOURI.SO I THINK IN THE METRO WE’REGOING TO STAY MAINLY DRY.WE’LL JUST CONTINUE WITH PATCHYCLOUDS UPPER 70S OVER THE NEXTFEW HOURS 73 DEGREES AND AS THESUN SETS, I THINK THOSE SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE NORTH.THEY’RE GOING TO FALL APART ASTHEY LOSE THE HEATING THE ENERGYFROM THE DAYTIME.SO WE’LL SEE SOME QUIETERWEATHER HERE LATER ON THISEVENING.HERE’S FUTURESCAN.YOU SEE THE TIMELINE HERE AS WEGO THROUGH THE NEXT FEW HOURSTHOUGH SHOWERS CONTINUE FORNORTHERN, MISSOURI AND NORTHERNKANSAS.THAT’S 8 P.M. AFTER SUNSET AFTERNINE O’CLOCK NOTICE HOW THEYFIZZLE OUT.WE MAY JUST HAVE SOME LEFTOVERCLOUDS AS WE CONTINUE ON INTOEARLY EVENING HOURS LOWS BYTOMORROW MORNING’S GOING TO BENICE STARTER REFRESHING STARTLOW TO MID 60’S TO GET OURSUNDAY STARTED PARTLY CLOUDYPARTLY SUNNY IN THE MORNING.THEY’RE SO LITTLE BIT OFSUNSHINE MIXING IN WITH THECLOUDS A MILD START TO OUR DAY.SO REALLY NICE DAY TO GO FROMMAYBE A BIKE RIDE OR A WALK ANDTHEN AS WE HEAD FORD LUNCHTIMEAND THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.WE MAY SEE A COUPLE OF THOSESHOWERS AS THAT FRONT MAKES ITSWAY THROUGH THE METRO AREA JUSTA 20% RAIN CHANCE TOMORROW ISNOT A WASHOUT, BUT JUST KNOW YOUMAY RUN INTO A SHOWER OR TWO.HERE’S FUTURESCAN AS WE HEADTOWARDS NOON TOMORROW, AND THEREARE A COUPLE OF THOSE SHOWERS IWAS TELLING YOU ABOUT WE’LL HAVEMORE OF A NORTHWEST BREEZE.IT’S GOT ALMOST FEEL LIKE FALLTOMORROW AND THEN AS WE HEADTHROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS ASRAIN CHANCES DRIFT OFF TO THEEAST SO THAT SLIGHT CHANCE OFRAIN.OTHERWISE, HOW ABOUT HIGHS HIGHSIN THE UPPER 70S A GOOD 12DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE FOR THISTIME OF YEAR BEAUTIFUL DAYTOMORROW.THERE IS A LOOK AT THE TROPICALSTORM.WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON THISSYSTEM OFF THE COAST LINE OFFLORIDA LATEST TRACK ON IT AQUICK LOOK AT THAT GIVES IT VERYCLOSE BRUSH ALONG FLORIDA’SATLANTIC COAST AND THEN UP ALONGTHE EAST COAST POSSIBLY BECOMINGA CATEGORY ONE HURRICANE.ONCE AGAIN, IT MAY INCREASE INSTRENGTH HERE AS WE GO THROUGHTHE NEXT 24 HOURS 78 YOUR HIGHTOMORROW CHANCE FOR SHOWERSBEAUTIFUL WEATHER MONDAY,TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY UPPER 70SFOR HIGHS LOWS IN THE 50SANOT





