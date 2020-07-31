Filmmaker And British National Treasure Alan Parker Dead At 76

CNN reports celebrated British director Alan Parker has died.

He was 76.

Parker's credits include adored musicals 'Fame,' 'Evita', and 'Bugsy Malone,' and gritty crime dramas "Mississippi Burning" and "Midnight Express.'

The filmmaker was a two-time Oscar nominee and scored dozens of other accolades for his work.

He died on Friday after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his five children, and seven grandchildren.

Alan Parker was a chameleon.

His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tweet