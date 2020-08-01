KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (8/1)

KDKA #WEATHER: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to last through the evening and the area remains under a… https://t.co/OtB0gMCkxs 5 minutes ago
KDKA WEATHER: It's going to be a sunny and warm Wednesday before some rain chances move in tomorrow evening. Get your mo… https://t.co/bBlnXhBU1a 4 days ago
Ron Smiley 😄 RT @KristinEmery: Back from vacation and the heat is still on! Cold front swings through this evening and will touch of some showers & stor… 5 days ago
Kristin Emery Back from vacation and the heat is still on! Cold front swings through this evening and will touch of some showers… https://t.co/sPuXjpif7G 5 days ago
KDKA WEATHER: Today is going to be hot, with chances of severe weather and high winds coming in the afternoon and late e… https://t.co/DrVRV8ngqw 5 days ago
Mary Ours RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: Enjoying the heat? Well, it's sticking around! Tonight will be a brief cooldown and then tomorrow the sun, heat, and hu… 6 days ago
KDKA #WEATHER: Enjoying the heat? Well, it's sticking around! Tonight will be a brief cooldown and then tomorrow the sun… https://t.co/aaRhu2NknC 6 days ago
Ray Petelin RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: It's going to be a warm and beautiful Saturday night with skies mostly clear! The same is expected on Sunday with tempe… 1 week ago
Saturday evening forecastSaturday evening forecast with Stacey Donaldson.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 1 at 6 p.m.
Evening forecast - July 31Kristina Werner has your evening forecast for July 31, 2020