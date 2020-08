At least 11 workers dead after crane crashes on them in Visakhapatnam shipyard



At least 11 workers were crushed to death after a huge crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a central government undertaking... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42 Published 12 hours ago

Brownsville Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder Climbing Through Her Window



Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning. He was shot by a woman who says the man was climbing into her apartment through a window. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago