Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Sunday looks to go downhill with the wind picking up and occasional showers or a t'storm developing.

Highs will only be in the low- to mid-70s.

That NNE wind may push the high waters of the Bay of Green Bay backwards a bit with the potential of a little flooding near the bottom of The Bay.

Sunday night, any shower will come to an end, with cooler lows in the mid-50s.

Some showers may linger into the early morning hours of Monday.

It will be dry on the second half of the day with highs in the low-70s.