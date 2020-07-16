Musicians in Tamil Nadu struggle to support family amid COVID crisis

Despite relaxation in restrictions, musicians in Tamil Nadu are struggling to support their families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer Famina Bruce Lee and her husband, Bruce Lee, an orchestral trumpet player, told ANI that since the lockdown was enforced four months ago, they have completely lost their source of income.

"This pandemic has completely turned our lives upside down.

My husband is a musician and I am a singer.

He plays the trumpet and drums at weddings and other functions around the city.

Before the pandemic, we used to earn up to Rs 60,000 a month.

That was just about enough to run the household, maintain instruments and send our two children to school.

It has been over 125 days since the first day of the lockdown, we don't have any money left and no means of additional income," Lee told ANI.