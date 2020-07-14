Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BATMAN DEATH IN THE FAMILY Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:00s - Published
BATMAN DEATH IN THE FAMILY Movie

BATMAN DEATH IN THE FAMILY Movie

BATMAN: DEATH IN THE FAMILY Movie Official Trailer [HD] Bruce Greenwood, Gary Cole, John DiMaggio - Five fascinating tales from the iconic DC canon, including the first interactive film presentation in Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment history, come to animated life in DC Showcase - Batman: Death in the Family.

Produced by Warner Bros.

Animation and DC, the anthology of 2019-2020 animated shorts arrives from WBHE on Blu-ray and Digital in Fall 2020.

Anchoring the compilation of shorts is Batman: Death in the Family, WBHE's first-ever venture into interactive storytelling that allows fans to choose where the story goes through an innovative navigation guided by the viewer's remote control.

Central to the extended-length short is an adaptation of "Batman: A Death in the Family," the 1988 landmark DC event where fans voted by telephone to determine the story's ending.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rudnicknoah

Noah Wyhof-Rudnick Every video game Batman now is like, "let's explore his family and have him be conflicted on Gotham's legacy" while… https://t.co/jUWIue4gkE 3 hours ago

slfricky

Stu Little @CrimsonCowlAJD You had Arkham Knight, Under The Hood animated movie, Death In The Family animated movie with multi… https://t.co/CcaRAWmmLg 5 hours ago

ethanbonddhfm

Ethan bond @PunkAndHades Manaki comic knowledge vundi kabatti depth entha vundo telsu ...adhe general family audience ki batma… https://t.co/kLOGfIMoX2 2 days ago

COBRAcollector

CultOfBluRayAddicts #COBRAdeals-- BATMAN: A DEATH IN THE FAMILY - https://t.co/7j8u991SKP So this is interesting... touted as an "Inte… https://t.co/fRqgkB4aTT 3 days ago

BaramosGonus

Baramos No one seemed to be explaining it so I looked it up...Navarro will be part of the DC Showcase – Batman: Death in th… https://t.co/rhtmL5SZ6i 4 days ago

TMoegs

Shaggy @Lizzle_McNizzle @DaveVescio This movie is too slept on. If you haven’t seen it already checkout the trailer for Ba… https://t.co/JqM6HyUyA3 4 days ago

biohazardly

venus ✨ RT @IGN: DC and WBHE are adapting one of the most famous Batman storylines of all time, but with an interactive twist. IGN has your exclus… 5 days ago

HYDRA_1990

HYDRA_90 @LKMCherokee1129 Under the Red Hood is good but I always think Mask of The Phantasm is the best Batman movie of all… https://t.co/1li0V12YU8 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

SKIN WALKER Movie Clip - Pills [Video]

SKIN WALKER Movie Clip - Pills

SKIN WALKER Movie Clip - Pills - Plot synopsis: Regine, a psychologically fragile young woman, is hiding away in the city, far from the dark and forbidding countryside of her traumatic childhood. She's..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published
These are the most WTF moments from Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' [Video]

These are the most WTF moments from Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'

1. The episode “Mystery on the Rooftop” focuses on the tragic death of aspiring filmmaker Rey Rivera.After he went missing, Rivera’s wife Allison uncovered a note hidden in their home, filled..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:25Published
"It gave me a sense of healing, not so much closure" Eric Garner's widow appears in new docudrama film [Video]

"It gave me a sense of healing, not so much closure" Eric Garner's widow appears in new docudrama film

The new movie gives the family a chance to place officer Daniel Pantaleo on trial.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:20Published