BATMAN DEATH IN THE FAMILY Movie

BATMAN: DEATH IN THE FAMILY Movie Official Trailer [HD] Bruce Greenwood, Gary Cole, John DiMaggio - Five fascinating tales from the iconic DC canon, including the first interactive film presentation in Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment history, come to animated life in DC Showcase - Batman: Death in the Family.

Produced by Warner Bros.

Animation and DC, the anthology of 2019-2020 animated shorts arrives from WBHE on Blu-ray and Digital in Fall 2020.

Anchoring the compilation of shorts is Batman: Death in the Family, WBHE's first-ever venture into interactive storytelling that allows fans to choose where the story goes through an innovative navigation guided by the viewer's remote control.

Central to the extended-length short is an adaptation of "Batman: A Death in the Family," the 1988 landmark DC event where fans voted by telephone to determine the story's ending.