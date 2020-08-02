Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Our Cartoon President Season 3
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Our Cartoon President Season 3

Our Cartoon President Season 3

'The Saga Continues' Teaser - Our Cartoon President - Season 3 - It's not over until Democracy sings.

Find out who will be the next Our Cartoon President with new episodes starting Sunday, September 13th 8:30/7:30c.

Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht.

Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants.

It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family.

Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.

R.J.

Fried will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Tim Luecke will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer.

Matt Lappin will serve as consulting producer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SavedOne1

Saved One Watch "Cartoon Trump Starts a G-7 for Ruthless Dictators | Our Cartoon President | Season 3" on YouTube https://t.co/cE1QR8qUzb 1 day ago

SavedOne1

Saved One Watch "The Cartoon Supreme Court Visits Mar-A-Lago | Our Cartoon President | Season 2" on YouTube https://t.co/Qd8G2VhT1x 1 day ago

SavedOne1

Saved One Watch "Cartoon Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Song | Our Cartoon President | Season 2" on YouTube https://t.co/iIpMiTn6Kf 1 day ago

Popaxiom

Popaxiom RT @Popaxiom: The Saga Continues | Our Cartoon President | Season 3 https://t.co/shnkcHjkvu 2 days ago

CartoonPlaza

Cartoon Plaza Our Cartoon President: Season Three; Political Satire Series Returning to Showtime (Video) - TV Series Finale https://t.co/cCVGm3jhsC 2 days ago

BetaSeries_News

BetaSeries News Our Cartoon President: Season Three; Political Satire Series Returning to Showtime (Video) https://t.co/4dkGulkmZA https://t.co/bBur2iQArm 2 days ago

NewAgeFlasher

Carlos Danger YOURS TRULY: Our Cartoon President: Season Three; Political Satire Series Returning to Showtime (Video) - TV Series… https://t.co/2x9Q8ykh0M 2 days ago

tvseriesfinale

TVSeriesFinale.com #OurCartoonPresident: Season three; political satire series returning to @Showtime https://t.co/6lQMUDgBSg https://t.co/Tvt3nw8BgH 2 days ago