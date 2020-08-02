The Vow - NXIVM Documentary - HBO

The Vow (2020)- Official Teaser - HBO If you could overcome your fear and limitations, what would you commit to?

The Vow examines the self-improvement group NXIVM.

The docuseries takes a deep, nuanced look at the experiences of its members, spotlighting their universal desire for personal growth.

Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.