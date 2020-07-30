Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak explains why we're seeing more mosquitoes and what that has to do with the latest weather trends, (1:06).WCCO 4 News at 6 – August 1, 2020

Why Are There So Many Mosquitos This Year?

Bee♡ (they/them) Frog count up to 3. Also I need to buy one of those things that takes care of mosquito bites for you because there'… https://t.co/6F2NpjUcv0 1 week ago

Tracy Krimmer, author & napper ⭐️❤️📕 Mosquitos, future plans, and books! 🦟 🌸Also, I used entirely too many exclamation points in this newsletter! <--The… https://t.co/ehpkFCkxIy 5 days ago

Tracy Krimmer, author & napper ⭐️❤️📕 Mosquitos, future plans, and books! 🦟 🌸 Also, I used entirely too many exclamation points in this newsletter! <--Th… https://t.co/INUAgWD5B9 5 days ago

Paul Doroshenko, Q.C. @ipf9010 Down and to the left is a pit house site I am told. Never been down there. Not going this year - too many… https://t.co/UqHlTPolRR 5 days ago

Cammie Phan @TravellingMcDs I’ll def get it next time. Normally Vancouver doesn’t have this much mosquitos but it’s been rainin… https://t.co/DAVKAMRPPa 4 days ago

Esmée 🌌 WHY ARE THERE SO MANY MOSQUITOS IN MY ROOM THIS SOUND IS AWFUL 1 day ago

Padma @GHMCOnline there is a dumpyard in front of my house near bathukamma kunta.we are suffering a lot there are so many… https://t.co/vmlQjN85Wy 8 hours ago