Drops Fire outside of Shoshone burning nearly 4,000 acres

SOLDIER MOUNTAIN OPENS THEIR NEW MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK THIS MONTH -- AND IT'S MILES OF NEW FAMILY FRIENDLY TRAILS. IDAHO NEWS 6 REPORTER LYNSEY AMUNDSON HAS A SNEAK PEAK. "SO WHEN OUR GUESTS SHOW UP NOW, WHAT WE'RE DOING IS OPENING A TRAIL FOR EACH LEVEL OF SKILL." IN THIS PHASE ONE OPENING...THE PARK OFFERS 7 POINT 7 MILES OF GRAVITY MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAILS WITH ONE EASY...INTERMEDIATE, ADVANCED HAND-CUT AND AN EXTREME MACHINE-CUT JUMP TRAIL. "THUS FAR WE ARE GETTING VERY HIGH REMARKS ON THIS CONSTRUCTION." THEIR GRAND OPENING IS AUGUST 8 AT 11 AM.

DJLOCOMOTIVE WILLSPIN SOMEVINYL...WITHRAFFLES ANDGIVEAWAYS AS WELLAS STREET TACOSAND COLD BREWSKISAVAILABLE FORGUESTS."WE'RE EXCITED TOGET IT GOING WEWANT TO SEEPEOPLE USING THEFOREST THE WAY ITWAS INTENDED ANDTHAT'S NOT JUST INTHE WINTER.THE MOUNTAIN HASONE CHAIR LIFTRUNNING...BUTTHERE'S A LOT OFOTHER OUTDOORACTIVITIES IN THEAREA FOR THEWHOLE FAMILY TO DOTOO."COME ON BRINGYOUR BIKES ANDCAMP ALSOOVERNIGHT AND ITDOESN'T COSTANYTHING."THEY ARE EXCITEDTO HAVE THERESORT OPERATINGYEAR-ROUND...ASTHEY'VE MADE MANYUPGRADESINCLUDING ADDINGWIFI AND CABLE TOTHE RESORTS ANDOPENING THE CAFAND LOUNGE."THAT AREA FROMBOISE ON DOWN,TWIN FALLS, RUPERTTHAT WHOLE AREA,CAN HAVE ANOTHEROPTION.

THEY HAVELOTS OF OPTIONSNOW WE HAPPEN TOTHINK THEY'LL LOVETHIS ONE."THEIR NEXT PHASEINCLUDESCONVERTING THELIFT TO DOWNHILLOPERATIONS ANDADDING MOREADVANCED BIKETRAILS...TO LEARNMORE OR TO BUYTICKETS VISIT THISSTORY ON OURWEBSITE...LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDAHO