FPL mobilizes crews to restore power ahead of Isaias Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 04:35s - Published 2 minutes ago FPL mobilizes crews to restore power ahead of Isaias Florida Power and Light spokesman Bryan Garner said they have assembled about 10,000 men and women, including 2,000 lineworkers from 20 different states, to restore power as quickly as possible. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources FPL preparing for impacts from Hurricane Isaias



FPL preparing for impacts from Hurricane Isaias Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago