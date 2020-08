Leinenkugel's to change logo

LEINENKUGEL'S IS THE LATESTCOMPANY TO SAY IT WILL STOPUSING NATIVE AMERICAN IMAGERYON ITS PRODUCTS.A PICTURE OF ANATIVE AMERICAN HAS BEEN USEDON THE CHIPPEWA FALLS-BASEDBREWERY'S LABEL SINCE THE1930'S..

THE COMPANY'SPRESIDENT SAID IN A STATEMENT"EVERYTHING, FROM OUR BEERSAND PACKS TO MERCHANDISING ANDMARKETING, WILL BE RE-WORKEDWITH NEW GRAPHICS THAT PAYTRIBUTE TO OUR BREWERY'S HOMEIN CHIPPEWA FALLS, BUT IN ADIFFERENT WAY"