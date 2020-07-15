State mask mandate goes into effect, with some backlash

Gov. Jared Polis Issues New Mask Mandate For The Entire State Of Colorado Which Goes Into Effect At Midnight Tonight



The governor has spent months urging people to wear masks in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and now he has issued an executive order that will go into effect on Friday which.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:11 Published 2 weeks ago

'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday



Milwaukee's mask ordinance, the 'MKE Cares Act,' will go into effect Thursday. On Wednesday, state officials announced 821 new cases of coronavirus. That number is just below Tuesday's record of 964.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago