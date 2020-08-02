MONSTROUS movie clip

MONSTROUS movie clip - Plot synopsis: Sylvia, a lonely 20-something, goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, NY, an Adirondack town known for its Bigfoot sightings.

She sets off with a mysterious, charming young woman, Alex, hellbent on getting to Whitehall for different reasons.

Sylvia soon learns that hiding in the woods is an evil more sinister than she could ever imagine.

From director Bruce Wemple, and starring Anna Shields, Rachel Finninger, Grant Schumacher, Hannah McKechnie, Catharine Daddario, Dylan Grunn, Peter Stray, Rick Montgomery Jr., and Thomas Brazzle , Monstrous premieres On Demand and DVD August 11 from Uncork’d Entertainment.