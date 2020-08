The Cell movie (2000) - Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn, Vincent D'Onofrio Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:32s - Published 5 days ago The Cell movie (2000) - Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn, Vincent D'Onofrio The Cell movie trailer (2000) -Plot synopsis: An F.B.I. Agent persuades a social worker, who is adept with a new experimental technology, to enter the mind of a comatose serial killer in order to learn where he has hidden his latest kidnap victim. Director: Tarsem Singh Writer: Mark Protosevich Stars: Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn, Vincent D'Onofrio 0

