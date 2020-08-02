Greater Lafayette Indiana Black Expo hosts Backpack CARnival for kids

Of those masks landed at this year's backpack carnival.

Greater lafayette indiana black expo also known as glibe has been hosting this event for about 14-years.

Families were encouraged to drive-by and pick up a backpack filled with supplies.

All the school materials were provided through a number of community sponsors.

This event is usually done outside with games, music and vendors.

Right now, local schools have pushed back start dates.

Although it's unclear what the rest of the school year could look like, organizer (josh) holman says it's important to be prepared.

For the best student's success, the students need to have things before school starts not after school starts so no matter what the school systems locally do, no matter what they school date is, we want to be in front of that.

Glibe gave away a total of 200 backpacks.

The other 75 will be donated to local organizations.

