Top 20 Scariest Video Game Bosses Ever
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 18:09s - Published
We challenge you to take on any of these video game bosses without covering your eyes!

For this list we’re looking at some of the most terrifying creatures video games have ever seen.

Out countdown includes High Lord Wolnir “Dark Souls 3” (2016), The Crones “The Witcher III: Wild Hunt” (2015), Dead Hand “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” (1998), The Rat King “The Last of Us: Part II” (2020), Marguerite Baker “Resident Evil 7” (2017) and more!




