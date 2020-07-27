Radioactive movie clip – Science Is Changing

Radioactive movie clip – Science Is Changing Plot synopsis: RADIOACTIVE is the incredible, true-story of Marie Skłodowska Curie and her ground-breaking scientific achievements that revolutionized medicine with her discovery of radium and polonium, ultimately changing the face of science forever.

Marie was the first female to win the Nobel Prize and the first person in history to win the esteemed award twice.

Oscar-nominated Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) directs this dazzling cast, which includes Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, A United Kingdom) as Marie with Sam Riley (Control) playing her beloved husband and Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as her lover, Paul; rising star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) also stars, playing the young Irene, Marie Curie’s daughter.

Available on Prime Video in the U.S. on July 24.