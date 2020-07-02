'12 lakh jobs': Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to 'make in India'

Indian government has received applications from 22 tech companies.

Applicants include Samsung, Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron etc.

The firms have applied to expand production facilities in India.

Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones.

The applications were made under govt's production-linked investment scheme.

The scheme gives 4-6% incentive to select firms on sale of goods made in India.

