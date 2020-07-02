'12 lakh jobs': Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to 'make in India'

Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 informed that on Aug 15, 90,914 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state, which takes the total number of testing in UP to 37,86,633.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand offset slowing smartphone sales. Francis Maguire reports.
Tech giant Apple in collaboration with its contract manufacturing partner Foxconn has started the assembling of the iPhone 11 units in its plant near Chennai in India. According to TechCrunch, small batches of locally manufactured iPhone 11 units have been shipped to retail stores already but the yield is currently limited. The company has further plans and ambitions to scale up the local productions of the phone in India, TechCrunch reported.
In the US, the in-store mobile wallet space is becoming increasingly crowded. Most customers have an option provided by their smartphone vendor, like Apple, Android, or Samsung Pay. But those are often supplemented by a myriad of options from other players, says Business Insider. PayPal, banks, card issuers, major retailers, and restaurants all offer similar cards and deals. US in-store mobile payment volume will quintuple in the next five years.