Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB

Lorenzo Cain American baseball player
Lorenzo Cain, Brewers' reigning Gold Glove center fielder, opts out of 2020 season after five gamesLorenzo Cain becomes the third player in the last 24 hours to opt out after the St. Louis Cardinals reported more coronavirus cases.
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Coronavirus updates: Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021; Lena Dunham has lingering symptoms; MLB continues to struggleDr. Fauci remains confident that a vaccine will be ready by early next year. Lena Dunham reveals she had COVID-19. More news Saturday.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warns season could shut down if players aren't more carefulThe St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.
As COVID rocks MLB, team contact tracers deployAs the coronavirus forces another change in Major League Baseball's schedule, the league's contact tracers have been deployed from the outset, according the Jake..
Love of baseball keeps Wrigley ballhawks goingMajor League Baseball has started its season without fans in its stadiums, but the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their corner post even during the..
Milwaukee Brewers Wikimedia list article
Multiple number of St. Louis Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19; game Saturday postponedMultiple players, staff on the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
Brewers' Braun: 'Real fear, anxiety' about virusMilwaukee Brewers' slugger Ryan Braun says players are feeling fearful and anxious after a coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players. (July 29)
