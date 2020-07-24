Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic forces postponement of more MLB games

Milwaukee Brewers' slugger Ryan Braun says players are feeling fearful and anxious after a coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players. (July 29)

Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.

Multiple players, staff on the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Major League Baseball has started its season without fans in its stadiums, but the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their corner post even during the..

As the coronavirus forces another change in Major League Baseball's schedule, the league's contact tracers have been deployed from the outset, according the Jake..

The St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.

Dr. Fauci remains confident that a vaccine will be ready by early next year.

Lorenzo Cain becomes the third player in the last 24 hours to opt out after the St. Louis Cardinals reported more coronavirus cases.

