Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB

Brewers star Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic problems continue in MLB

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain calls it quits on season as pandemic forces postponement of more MLB games

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lorenzo Cain Lorenzo Cain American baseball player

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers' reigning Gold Glove center fielder, opts out of 2020 season after five games

 Lorenzo Cain becomes the third player in the last 24 hours to opt out after the St. Louis Cardinals reported more coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Coronavirus updates: Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021; Lena Dunham has lingering symptoms; MLB continues to struggle

 Dr. Fauci remains confident that a vaccine will be ready by early next year. Lena Dunham reveals she had COVID-19. More news Saturday.
USATODAY.com

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warns season could shut down if players aren't more careful

 The St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.
USATODAY.com

As COVID rocks MLB, team contact tracers deploy

 As the coronavirus forces another change in Major League Baseball's schedule, the league's contact tracers have been deployed from the outset, according the Jake..
USATODAY.com

Love of baseball keeps Wrigley ballhawks going

 Major League Baseball has started its season without fans in its stadiums, but the famed ballhawks of Wrigley Field remain at their corner post even during the..
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Brewers Wikimedia list article

Multiple number of St. Louis Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19; game Saturday postponed

 Multiple players, staff on the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Saturday's game against the Brewers.
USATODAY.com

Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19

 Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
USATODAY.com

Brewers' Braun: 'Real fear, anxiety' about virus

 Milwaukee Brewers' slugger Ryan Braun says players are feeling fearful and anxious after a coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players. (July 29)
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blakeybaseball2

Blake Laughlin 2-4 RT @BNightengale: Milwaukee #Brewers All Star Lorenzo Cain now opts out of 2020 season as players worry about outbreaks 22 minutes ago

FairParkRising

FairParkRising RT @unclebarkycom: Baseball on the brink. COVID-19 wipes out entire Brewers-Cardinals series while Brews’ star centerfielder Lorenzo Cain o… 43 minutes ago

unclebarkycom

Ed Bark Baseball on the brink. COVID-19 wipes out entire Brewers-Cardinals series while Brews’ star centerfielder Lorenzo C… https://t.co/cK0xIzV2YZ 49 minutes ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN Brewers Star Opts Out of MLB Season Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks https://t.co/cHEUFpnU49 2 hours ago

xobekim

Michael Box RT @YaelTAbouhalkah: He's OUT! Former Royals star Lorenzo Cain has had enough of the 2020 MLB season👇 3 hours ago

PSuiteNetwork

Private Suite Network | John Cutler RT @masslivesports: Lorenzo Cain opts out: Brewers star becomes 16 MLB player to sit out amid COVID outbreak https://t.co/farfCilqmr 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games [Video]

COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games

COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games Pro baseball has been back for a little over a week, but COVID-19 is causing issues. According to Fox News, three games were postponed on Friday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published