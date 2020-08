Friendship Day: When was it first observed| Happy Friendship Day | Oneindia News

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year.

It is said that this tradition began in 1919 with J.C.

Hall, who was the founder of Hallmark Cards.

He decided that there should be a holiday to celebrate friendship, which is one of the most important bonds we make through our lives.

Since then the idea has caught on.

