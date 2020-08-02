Global  
 

Canucks begin post season
Head Coach Travis Green on call-ups
Vancouver canucks will begin their quest to the stanley cup taking on the minnesota wild in their first qualifying round match in the western conference.

Comets fans may be able to see the likes of zack macewen, justin bailey, olli juolevi, brogan rafferty and jalen chatfield in action for the first time in over 4 months.

Canucks head coach and first-ever utica comets head coach travis green had good things to say about the players brought up from his former squad.

0:28 travis green: it wasn't an easy decision for us, who was gonna come with us, especially on the back end.

Um, to be honest, all five of the d that were here from utica, it could've been any of them that came to camp.

We had to make some hard decisions on those three.

I think olli's had a good camp, played well the other night and they've all had good attitudes, they've come in good shape and they're excited to be here.

The canucks enter the postseason as the number 7 seed.

Puck drop is at 10:30 p-m tomorrow.

