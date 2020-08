Indian Army veterans| Exclusive interview| Never Say Die with Major DP Singh | Oneindia News

Welcome to Never Say Die, a series where we show you how our former soldiers drew lessons from their life in uniform to face the struggles of every day life successfully.

In today's episode, we have someone who is wearing multiple hats, an ex-Army officer, wildlife filmmaker, snake conservationist and he is an explorer who runs his own tourism business as well.

Meet Captain Suresh Sharma.

#MajorDPSingh #NeverSayDie #IndianArmy