2 arrested for allegedly killing friend in MP's Shajapur

2 people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on August 02 for allegedly killing their friend.

According to the police, both the accused had lost Rs 2.50 lakh and therefore planned to steal the money from their friend's bank account.

They ordered for a new ATM card and in order to make it operational they required the OTP which had to come on the friend's mobile phone.

For getting the OTP, both the accused killed him.

Later they took the OPT and withdrew Rs 20,000.