2 arrested for allegedly killing friend in MP's Shajapur

Heavy downpour lashed Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur. The heavy rains have brought flood like situation in the town after rising of river water in low-lying areas. Traffic movement stuck as the water level went up to the knees. IMD has also predicted rainfall in coming days. Monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 24.
Heavy rainfall damaged wheat crop in multiple centers of MP's Shajapur on June 26. The wheat was stored for the purpose of being sent to fair price wheat purchase centers. Wheat in around 25 centers not only got drenched in rain but some of it even got rotten. District Cooperative Bank, CEO AK Harsola said, "If it wasn't kept properly, it's responsibility of concerned Society. We have directed to dry wheat that's not rotten, after which it will be transported. 3000 MT of wheat yet to be sent to centers."
Congress leader PC Sharma on August 01 said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a self-made video, the former minister in Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves."
While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "The cases of COVID-19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved." "We have adequate treatment facilities in the state," Narottam Mishra added.
