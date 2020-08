A TikTok executive is disputing privacy concerns levied against the company from President Donald Trump and announced on Saturday that the social media platform, which has its U.S. headquarters in Culver City, is "not planning on going anywhere." Jeff Nguyen reports.

TikTok 'Not Planning On Going Anywhere' After President Trump's Proposed US Ban

· President Trump and the US government have been considering a ban on TikTok over long-held...

Government officials have raised concerns about national security and say China could collect...

President Trump is talking about banning the app. TikTok may also sell its U.S. operations. Let’s...

