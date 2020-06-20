COVID: Doctors found home isolation under govt watch beneficial, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacted with Deans of medical colleges and doctors in the state.

The meeting took place via video conferencing.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We discussed about the preparations and treatment going on in the state.

Home isolation was also discussed and it was concluded that under government inspection home isolation will have benefits only.

The way samples are being collected, testing is being done, it's quite satisfactory." On increasing number of cases, Bhupesh Baghel said, "From the start we have been emphasising on the rules to be followed.

They are not difficult at all, maintain social distancing, wear masks and frequently sanitise your hand."