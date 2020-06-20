COVID: Doctors found home isolation under govt watch beneficial, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacted with Deans of medical colleges and doctors in the state.
The meeting took place via video conferencing.
CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We discussed about the preparations and treatment going on in the state.
Home isolation was also discussed and it was concluded that under government inspection home isolation will have benefits only.
The way samples are being collected, testing is being done, it's quite satisfactory." On increasing number of cases, Bhupesh Baghel said, "From the start we have been emphasising on the rules to be followed.
They are not difficult at all, maintain social distancing, wear masks and frequently sanitise your hand."
On reports of deaths of nearly 50 cows in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that strict action will be taken. He said, "It's unfortunate. I have directed Collector to look into the matter and take strict action. Many animals were kept in a small space, so they probably suffocated to death. It will be clear after post-mortem. Investigation is underway."
On the occasion of Hareli festival, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the celebrations on July 20 where he launched a scheme named 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'. The scheme aims to provide money to the people residing in the rural areas. Under this yojana, the Chhattisgarh government will purchase cow dung at the cost of Rs 2 per kg.
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on August 01 was snapped in Mumbai' Andheri. She wore casual attire along with mask as a precaution against COVID-19. Pednekar's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' is heading for a digital release. Meanwhile, Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan, was snapped outside latter's residence in Mumbai. She looked cute in her yellow top and black shorts.
A pregnant woman was carried on a makeshift basket through a river in a village in Chhattisgarh. In the video, four men were seen carrying the women seated in a basket. The incident took place in Kadnai village of Surguja in Chhattisgarh. Ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity. The woman was later taken to the nearby government hospital. “It is not a matter of not having good health facilities. There are a few remote villages where people find it difficult to commute during rainy days,” said Sanjay Kumar Jha, Collector, Surguja. He added, “For such remote places, we are planning to use small cars to reach people. It will not be possible to reach residences of the people via cars but we will strive to reach as near their residences as possible to help the people in need.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
Family members carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift basket to cross a river in Chhattisgarh's Surguja. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, waiting across the river. Relatives had to take this step due to absence of road/bridge. Collector of Surguja said, "Some areas are inaccessible, difficulties occur during rainy season. Ambulances go to the nearest point."
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
JBooch@DGiant@GeoRebekah I just found out in my state you can only be put on disability with a positive COVID test while… https://t.co/47K4fBUUwF 3 hours ago
Taylor Padilla 🌹 People of Nicaragua have stayed home to avoid doctors from hospitals from dying. The people also found this herb th… https://t.co/n0CFxklzgB 1 day ago
theo 🌱 i found out the other day that doctors suspect my grandfather had covid back in the winter, when my dad’s side of t… https://t.co/WPAS4EN3OW 2 days ago
Tyler J Moore Just found out my dad who got diagnosed with lung cancer a few months ago and has been on large amounts of chemo an… https://t.co/HasBWVGTQC 4 days ago