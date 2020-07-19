Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests

|
|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'
Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally mark the start of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach
Watch: Devotees light earthen lamps at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
Toronto City in Canada and capital of Ontario
Three Newcastle pubs, Toronto court shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Three Newcastle pubs shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Anti-China protest in Toronto against Chinese oppression
NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying roundNHL's Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round gets underway in Toronto and Edmonton.
USATODAY.com
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
How Beijing’s National Security Crackdown Transformed Hong Kong in a Single MonthAfter Beijing enacted a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, the city’s leader tried to allay fears of a broad crackdown on dissent by promising the..
WorldNews
France halts ratification of extradition treaty with Hong KongShares France on Monday said it was halting ratification of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong after Beijing introduced a controversial new security law in the..
WorldNews
Hong Kong tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases surgeHong Kong's government is tightening restrictions as coronavirus cases surge in the city. Wall Street Journal social media editor Joyu Wang is based in Hong Kong..
CBS News
China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong KongLocal councillors fear China could use the trip to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
BBC News
China healthcare workers in Hong Kong to battle COVID-19
Bangladesh Country in South Asia
June deadline over, MHA seeks 3 months to frame CAA rulesThough CAA was passed by both Houses of Parliament on December 11 and a notification issued fixing January 10, 2020, as the date from which the Act would come..
IndiaTimes
Eid-ul-Azha 2020: PM Modi sends Bakrid greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, assures support in COVID fightLauding the steps taken by Hasina govt to deal with the COVID crisis, Modi said he is "confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times."
DNA
'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus
Tibet Autonomous Region Autonomous region of China
Rafales will provide India major advantage in Tibet in case of aerial combat: B S DhanoaThe Rafale aircraft will give India a strategic advantage in case of any aerial combat with China in the mountainous Tibet region as the fleet will be able to..
IndiaTimes
Ludhiana's Buddha nullah water body turns into 'source of cancer'
Tibetans protest against Communist Party of China in HP's Mcleodganj
Taiwan Country in East Asia
Abe mourns ex-Taiwan President Lee, says he fostered ties with JapanPrime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday mourned former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui who died the previous day at 97, praising him for fostering relations with..
WorldNews
Lee Teng-hui: Taiwan's 'father of democracy' diesLee successfully pushed for more democracy, but took a controversially hard line against China.
BBC News
Former Taiwan Leader Lee Teng-hui Dies at 97Taiwan’s former leader Lee Teng-hui died Thursday in Taipei after being hospitalized for nearly five months. He was 97. The Taipei Veterans General Hospital..
WorldNews
Effects of air pollution and regular exercise on high blood pressure
|
