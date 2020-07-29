India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed number of infections to 17,50,724.

According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly disease claimed the lives of 853 people in the last 24 hours, and now the casualties have reached the figure of 37,364.

5,67,730 cases of coronavirus are active in the country, whereas, 11,45,630 people have overcome the invisible virus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,63,172 samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 02.

The total samples till August 02 are 1,98,21,831.