India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July 27, 2020 and she recovered in just 5 days. After her recovery, the woman, dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital. According to officials, Siddamma stays in the police quarters and has five children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren. As the elderly are considered to be at more risk from Covid, Siddamma's case comes as inspiration for doctors and patients alike. Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged. 2,412 deaths have also been reported in the state due to Covid-19. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacted with Deans of medical colleges and doctors in the state. The meeting took place via video conferencing. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We discussed about the preparations and treatment going on in the state. Home isolation was also discussed and it was concluded that under government inspection home isolation will have benefits only. The way samples are being collected, testing is being done, it's quite satisfactory." On increasing number of cases, Bhupesh Baghel said, "From the start we have been emphasising on the rules to be followed. They are not difficult at all, maintain social distancing, wear masks and frequently sanitise your hand."
India on Aug 01 reported steepest spike of 57,117 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed infections to 16,95,988, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases increased to 5,65,103 whereas 10,94,374 people have been discharged or cured. With 764 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll is now 36,511. The Indian Council of Medical Research said the country tested 5,25,689 samples on July 31, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,93,58,659.
India's COVID tally crossed 16 lakh mark on July 31. The country recorded the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases today. The total coronavirus cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases. With 779 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached to 35,747. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 30 is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday.
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
India now ranks fifth in total coronavirus death count behind US, Brazil, Mexico and United Kingdom. Country recorded highest single-day spike of 57,711 on August 1. 764 people died taking total count..