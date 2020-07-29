Global  
 

India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

India reports over 50,000 COVID cases for 4th straight day

India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed number of infections to 17,50,724.

According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly disease claimed the lives of 853 people in the last 24 hours, and now the casualties have reached the figure of 37,364.

5,67,730 cases of coronavirus are active in the country, whereas, 11,45,630 people have overcome the invisible virus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,63,172 samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 02.

The total samples till August 02 are 1,98,21,831.

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital [Video]

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital

A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July 27, 2020 and she recovered in just 5 days. After her recovery, the woman, dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital. According to officials, Siddamma stays in the police quarters and has five children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren. As the elderly are considered to be at more risk from Covid, Siddamma's case comes as inspiration for doctors and patients alike. Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged. 2,412 deaths have also been reported in the state due to Covid-19. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:39Published

With 54,736 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crosses 17.5 lakh

 With this latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 17,50,724.
DNA
COVID: Doctors found home isolation under govt watch beneficial, says Bhupesh Baghel [Video]

COVID: Doctors found home isolation under govt watch beneficial, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacted with Deans of medical colleges and doctors in the state. The meeting took place via video conferencing. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We discussed about the preparations and treatment going on in the state. Home isolation was also discussed and it was concluded that under government inspection home isolation will have benefits only. The way samples are being collected, testing is being done, it's quite satisfactory." On increasing number of cases, Bhupesh Baghel said, "From the start we have been emphasising on the rules to be followed. They are not difficult at all, maintain social distancing, wear masks and frequently sanitise your hand."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Steepest spike of 57,117 COVID cases in 24 hours, nearly 11 lakh recovered [Video]

Steepest spike of 57,117 COVID cases in 24 hours, nearly 11 lakh recovered

India on Aug 01 reported steepest spike of 57,117 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed infections to 16,95,988, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases increased to 5,65,103 whereas 10,94,374 people have been discharged or cured. With 764 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll is now 36,511. The Indian Council of Medical Research said the country tested 5,25,689 samples on July 31, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,93,58,659.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Vietnam reports first coronavirus death amid new outbreak

 Vietnam reported on Friday its first fatality from the coronavirus, following a recent surge of infections after the country went over three months without any..
WorldNews

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh mark

India's COVID tally crossed 16 lakh mark on July 31. The country recorded the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases today. The total coronavirus cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases. With 779 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached to 35,747. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 30 is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

