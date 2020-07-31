Global  
 

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi markets loaded with varieties of rakhis
Markets in Delhi are loaded with varieties of rakhis and sweets ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival.

COVID-19 precautions are also being undertaken both by the shopkeepers and customers.

One of the shopkeepers in Karol Bagh said, "We are taking all precautionary measures and also maintain hygiene.

Our staffs are wearing gloves and masks; we are maintaining social distancing at the shop.

So people are coming but many are staying back in fear."

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Karol Bagh Karol Bagh Neighbourhood of Delhi in Central Delhi, India


