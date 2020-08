Isaias added to Florida price-gouging hotline Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 hours ago Isaias added to Florida price-gouging hotline Attorney General Ashley Moody added Hurricane Isaias to the state’s price-gouging hotline operations on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INFORMATION ATWPTV.COM/HURRICANE.FLORIDA'S PRICE GOUGING HOTLINEIS ALSO OPEN.JUST IN CASE.BECAUSE OF STATE OF EMERGENCY ISIN EFFECT, THE ATTORNEY GENERALEXPANDED LIST TO INCLUDEHURRICANE RELATED PRODUCTS WHEREPRICES NEED TO STAY LEVEL.FOOD, WATER, HOTEL ROOMS ANDGAS.WE'LL GET THIS NUMBER ON OURWEBSITE AS WELL FOR YOU.IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOU HAVE SEENPRICE GOUGING YOU CAN REPORT ITBY USING THE NO SCAM APP OR BYJUST D







Tweets about this Shawn Peirce RT @AshleighWalters: PRICE-GOUGING HOTLINE: 1-866-9-NO-SCAM State law prohibits excessive increases in price of essential commodities (foo… 2 hours ago Ashleigh Walters PRICE-GOUGING HOTLINE: 1-866-9-NO-SCAM State law prohibits excessive increases in price of essential commodities (… https://t.co/YOcGWHdPd6 3 hours ago WPTV Isaias added to Florida price-gouging hotline https://t.co/F18CWvmR0k 4 hours ago News4JAX Attorney General Ashley Moody added Hurricane Isaias to Florida's price-gouging hotline https://t.co/5hVUxNsDFH 1 day ago