Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida
Outer bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon.
A timelapse clip filmed by Larry Richardson in Delray Beach showed rains and strong winds.
Isaias added to Florida price-gouging hotlineAttorney General Ashley Moody added Hurricane Isaias to the state’s price-gouging hotline operations on Friday.
2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm IsaiasTropical Storm Isaias is slowly pushing closer to South Florida and the Treasure Coast early Sunday morning and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight.
