Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Hurricane Isaias rolls into southern Florida

Outer bands of Hurricane Isaias, recently downgraded to a tropical storm, hit southern Florida on Saturday (August 1st) afternoon.

A timelapse clip filmed by Larry Richardson in Delray Beach showed rains and strong winds.

