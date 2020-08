COVID-19: District Collector orders one-day curfew in AP's West Godavari District

In wake of COVID-19, West Godavari District Collector ordered curfew in the district on August 02.

Police personnel made appeal to locals to continue cooperation with police.

They reiterated that the restrictions and norms are being put in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

Locals were made to stand at 2 metre distance from each other.