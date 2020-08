Sanderson: Keeping Aubameyang is key Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:26s - Published 6 minutes ago Sanderson: Keeping Aubameyang is key Former Arsenal forward Lianne Sanderson says it is vital the club keeps hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after winning the FA Cup. 0

