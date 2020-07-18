These two brothers collected water from 151 rivers for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, two brothers have collected water from more than 150 rivers.

Since 1968, both the brothers collected water from 151 rivers across the nation.

While speaking to ANI, Radhe Syam Pandey narrated the entire journey.

"We've collected water from 151 rivers, 8 big rivers, 3 seas and soil from 16 places of Sri Lanka," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05.