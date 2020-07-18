These two brothers collected water from 151 rivers for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan

Preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing. Preparations including cleanliness drive, roads maintenance etc is underway in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05. Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the ceremony.
Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple while en-route to the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, said Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi. Hanumangarhi is the first stop he would be visiting. Speaking to ANI, Mahant Raju Das said that they have been allocated only seven minutes window for Prime Minister's ritual prayers at the temple. "We have been given 7 minutes for the whole premises tour, of which three minutes have been allocated for prayers. Today it will be decided as to which route the Prime Minister would be coming from. The front has 85 stairs and there are 36 at the back," said Das. "We have to follow social distancing, these are the orders we have received from the Prime Minister's Office. So, following the norms, no one will be allowed to touch the Prime Minister neither will they offer him 'prasad', head priest of Hanumangarhi added. Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
India is now third on the Johns Hopkins University tally of countries struggling with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, following the US and Brazil. Far from flattening the curve, CNN reports India's number of cases are reaching for the stars. First observed in 1857 by Florence Nightingale, India has struggled to provide basic public health services for its people. On the Health Care Access and Quality Index, India trails its neighbors Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission bought back 648 stranded Indians to Chennai airport from Australia, Dubai, Oman and Sri Lanka on July 18. The flight landed at Chennai Airport. All passengers were found asymptomatic and are being isolated after arrival.
Earthen lamps being made in Ayodhya, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5. The potters received an order to make 1.25 lakh earthen lamps. Prime Minister Narendra..
Preparations are underway in Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir on August 5. Ayodhya SSP Deepak Kumar ensured that security arrangements for the ceremony are in place. He..