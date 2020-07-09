Global  
 

Russia: Thousands protest against Kremlin for fourth week
Russia: Thousands protest against Kremlin for fourth week

Protesters across Russia demand the release of a governor arrested on what they say are trumped-up murder charges.

Moscow Kremlin Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia

Thousands protest against Kremlin in Russian far east for third weekend

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for the third weekend in a row, protesting at President..
Russia satellite: Kremlin accuses US and UK of 'distorting' truth

 Moscow insists US and UK accusations that Russia has tested anti-satellite weaponry are "distorted".
Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna [Video]

Tens of Thousands in Russia Challenge the Kremlin in Second Week of Protests


Thousands in Russia’s Far East protest governor’s arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of...
Thousands protest in Russia's far east [Video]

Thousands protest in Russia's far east

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for the fourth weekend in a row, protesting at President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis...

