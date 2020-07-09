Protesters across Russia demand the release of a governor arrested on what they say are trumped-up murder charges.

Russia: Thousands protest against Kremlin for fourth week

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna

Moscow insists US and UK accusations that Russia has tested anti-satellite weaponry are "distorted".

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for the third weekend in a row, protesting at President..

