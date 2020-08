Eat Out to Help Out scheme explained

A look at the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which launches onAugust 3 to encourage people to eat out in a bid to boost the economicrecovery from the virus crisis.

Under the scheme, a 50% discount will beavailable at participating restaurants and pubs on Mondays, Tuesdays andWednesdays throughout August, to a maximum of £10 per head.