TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon endorses Dominic Cummings as a 'brilliant guy'Far-right activist predicts Boris Johnson will become more populist
Independent
Coronavirus: Media to be barred from Trump election nominationCoronavirus health guidelines are cited as the reason for holding this month's vote in private.
BBC News
Saturday meeting on Capitol Hill fails to break coronavirus relief bill impasseA rare Saturday morning meeting on Capitol Hill failed to secure a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill. Both Democratic leaders and Trump administration..
CBS News
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?
Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.
Trump says he plans to ban TikTok from U.S."We're banning them from the United States," the president said.
CBS News
White House and Congress fail to reach new stimulus deal despite benefits lapsingDespite hours of negotiating early Saturday, the White House and Congress failed to reach a new stimulus deal despite millions of Americans facing possible..
CBS News
Pelosi calls relief package discussions "productive" but no dealPelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin Saturday.
CBS News
