TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources
Duration: 01:21s
China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the popular short-video app, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Ciara Lee reports

Duration: 00:42
Duration: 01:27

