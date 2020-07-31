TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?



President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The allegation has not been substantiated. Despite increasing federal scrutiny, Microsoft is in talks to buy the app, purportedly valued at $100 billion.

