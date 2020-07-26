Watch: Newborn rhino rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 minutes ago Watch: Newborn rhino rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff A 4-day-old rhino was rescued from Kaziranga National Park on August 2. Several rhinos have been rescued after region got flooded. Rescued rhino calf was taken to rescue centre for further observation. Efforts will be taken to reunite calf with mother. 0

