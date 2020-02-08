Global  
 

Tracking Isaias 8-2-20 8AM
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:30s - Published
Tracking Isaias 8-2-20 8AM

Tracking Isaias 8-2-20 8AM

Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez shares the latest information on Tropical Storm Isaias.

Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Early bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •BBC News


City Of Miami Reopening Outdoor Facilities On Sunday After Isaias

Sunday, the City of Miami will be reopening outdoor facilities that were forced to close due to...
cbs4.com - Published

Isaias weakens but may yet strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsWorldNewsSeattlePI.com



MichaelCBS12

Michael Ehrenberg RT @CBS12: TRACKING ISAIAS: Live extended team coverage of #Isaias as it moves closer to Florida. (This is a live breaking news feed, shots… 5 seconds ago

DeniseSawyerTV

Denise Sawyer Tracking Isaias: DeSantis says 'heed the warnings' as storm shifts west https://t.co/rWX8w2by7Z 13 seconds ago

DeniseSawyerTV

Denise Sawyer WATCH: 'Tracking Isaias' Winds down to 65 mph https://t.co/Sn2c2zKE8D 50 seconds ago

MichaelCBS12

Michael Ehrenberg RT @CBS12: TRACKING THE TROPICS | Not much change to #Isaias in the 8 a.m. advisory with maximum sustained winds still at 65 mph, meaning i… 1 minute ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 LATEST TRACKING: As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the center of Isaias will move near or over the east coast of Florida today t… https://t.co/EUye3G75aq 2 minutes ago

Nitegammer_

Nightgammer #WeatherChannel Isaias Tracking Near South Florida This Morning. New Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings Issued in… https://t.co/iamigF0dqk 4 minutes ago

BornAgainJoe1

Born_Again_Joe Via @weatherchannel #Isaias Tracking Near South #Florida Florida This Morning. New Tropical Storm Watches and Warni… https://t.co/3H1fAkFIo2 6 minutes ago

DariusRadzius

Darius Radzius RT @News12: TRACKING ISAIAS: #Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday. UPDATES: https://t.c… 6 minutes ago


CBS4's Lissette Gonzalez Chats With National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham About Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

CBS4's Lissette Gonzalez Chats With National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham About Tropical Storm Isaias

NHC Director Ken Graham explained why it was so hard to forecast Isaias.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published
Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias [Video]

Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 utility crews from 20 states are stationed in Daytona Beach ready to assist customers affected by Isaias.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Isaias added to Florida price-gouging hotline [Video]

Isaias added to Florida price-gouging hotline

Attorney General Ashley Moody added Hurricane Isaias to the state’s price-gouging hotline operations on Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:27Published