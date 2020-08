Brewers, Cards home-opening series postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Brewers, Cards home-opening series postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases Another day, another postponed game at Miller Park. Saturday, Major League Baseball announced the Milwaukee Brewers’ weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals will be postponed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TEST POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.THREE MORE STAFF MEMBERS AND APLAYER TESTED POSITIVE TODAY,MAKING SIX POSITIVE CASES WITHINTHE CARDINALS ORGANIZATION.THEY ARE ALL QUARANTINED AT THEVICTOR HOTEL.TONIGHT'S GAME AND TOMORROW'SSCHEDULED DOUBLE-HEADER HAVEBEEN CALLED OFF.TONY ATKINS TALKED TO BUMMED OUTBASEBALL FANS.





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Sources: More Cards test positive for coronavirus Additional members of the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN and multiple...

ESPN - Published 22 hours ago



LEADING OFF: Cards, Brews try again after virus postponement A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday: WHO’S PLAYING? The Cardinals will see...

Seattle Times - Published 1 day ago





Tweets about this