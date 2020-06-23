Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow.
The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state.
Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism.
She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past.
She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on July 02. On July 18, the Cabinet Minister had tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on her Kamala Rani's demise. He said, "I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun. She was a popular public leader and a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet." She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.
India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the disease. The minister said that he was getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors, although he was feeling fine. Shah also appealed to people who met him recently to get tested. A day earlier, Shah had attended an event in honour of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 100th death anniversary. He was seen wearing a mask at the event in which he also gave a virtual address. Shah's ministry has been at the centre of managing the Covid pandemic in India, along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been coordinating the implementation of first the lockdown, and now Unlock, with the various states and Union territories. India's Covid tally has reached 17.5 lakh with over 37,300 deaths so far. The country has over 5.67 lakh active cases of Covid infection.
Ayodhya DIG, Deepak Kumar on August 02 said that on foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, not more than 5 people allowed to gather. "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocol has also been followed. COVID warriors will also be deployed. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather. Shops would be open in the city," said DIG.
Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 03. People in Moradabad thronged sweet and rakhi shops in good numbers. Shopkeepers thanked the government for opening the stores as they will be able to sell some of their stock.
Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, on August 01 attended Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lucknow. He also met Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and others, and extended his greetings. India is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions.
CR Patil took charge as the new President of BJP's Gujarat unit at the party office on July 21. He took charge in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Navsari. BJP president JP Nadda appointed CR Patil as the president of Gujarat unit.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti and BJP MP from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on June 29 helped two persons, who met an accident in Shergarh. Shekhawat was on his way to visit his Lok Sabha constituency when he encountered the scene, and decided to help.
Giving updates about COVID-19 preparedness in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed Antigen test kits have arrived and will be used from June 24. "Health Department has informed that Antigen test kits have arrived and they will be brought into use from tomorrow. Special focus will be on Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar districts," said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.
Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not visit Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony for building of a temple there. The two leaders will instead attend the August 5 event via..