Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow.

The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state.

Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism.

She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past.

She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots.

PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences.

Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority.

Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities.

Watch the full video for all the details.

Kamal Rani Varun Indian politician

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Kanpur Nagar district Kanpur Nagar district District of Uttar Pradesh in India

