Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quick-thinking police officer uses kayak to save dog from drowning in muddy pond

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Quick-thinking police officer uses kayak to save dog from drowning in muddy pond

Quick-thinking police officer uses kayak to save dog from drowning in muddy pond

Today our officers were called for a k9 in distress.

Akela, a gray boxer/mastiff had gotten loose and found herself stuck neck deep in some mucky water in a local pond.

Officer John Kuligowski found a nearby kayak and with the help of Chief Thomas Cicerelle and Officer Dallas Overko, they Credit/Facebook: Washington Township Police Department https://www.facebook.com/watch/?t=0&v=598672021071687


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cops commandeer kayak to rescue dog neck-deep in pond muck [Video]

Cops commandeer kayak to rescue dog neck-deep in pond muck

Washington Township Police officers were called for a k9 in distress. Akela, a gray boxer/mastiff had gotten loose and found herself stuck neck deep in some mucky water in a local pond. Officer John..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published