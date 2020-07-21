Quick-thinking police officer uses kayak to save dog from drowning in muddy pond

Today our officers were called for a k9 in distress.

Akela, a gray boxer/mastiff had gotten loose and found herself stuck neck deep in some mucky water in a local pond.

Officer John Kuligowski found a nearby kayak and with the help of Chief Thomas Cicerelle and Officer Dallas Overko, they Credit/Facebook: Washington Township Police Department https://www.facebook.com/watch/?t=0&v=598672021071687