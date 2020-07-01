Global  
 

Thousands protest across Israel
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s
Thousands protest across Israel

Thousands protest across Israel

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night (August 1) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and against his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Israelis hold largest anti-Netanyahu rally in Jerusalem al-Quds

 In one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests, at least 10,000 Israelis have protested in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu..
Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption

Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption

Rallies against Israeli prime minister the largest seen since 2011 protests against the country's high cost of living.

The 'Bibi generation' is turning on Netanyahu

The ‘Bibi generation’ is turning on Netanyahu

Many young Israelis scarcely remember a leader other than Benjamin Netanyahu. But he now faces nationwide protests, as economic turmoil and coronavirus infections continue to grow. Megan Revell reports.

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table

Artist Itay Zalait said the piece in Rabin Square, which features an image of Netanyahu perched at a long dining table with his hand in a cake, represents "the last meal of Israeli democracy".View on euronews

List of Israeli Targets Leaked: Tel Aviv Fears the Worst in ICC Investigation of War Crimes

 By Ramzy Baroud July 31, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - When International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that..
Plant-based steak from a 3D printer near you

Plant-based steak from a 3D printer near you

Israeli start-up Redefine Meat plans to launch 3D printers to produce plant-based steaks mimicking real beef in a bid to win a slice of the fast-growing alternative meat market. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Thousands rally in Israel as protests against Netanyahu gain steam

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Gamzu: Any yeshiva student who disregards restrictions will be deported

Gamzu: Any yeshiva student who disregards restrictions will be deported The new coronavirus czar was speaking in an interview with Army Radio regarding the recent approval...
Arrests and clashes follow anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Police said Sunday they arrested more than a dozen Israelis in country-wide...
Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus

Israel's protests continue as thousands march against Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus

The country had initially managed to keep the epidemic at bay but infections surged after the economy reopened in May.View on euronews

Peaceful protests ended in riots in Jerusalem, Israel

Peaceful protests ended in riots in Jerusalem, Israel

Peaceful protests held in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem turned to riots when police dispersed the crowds with tear gas and water cannons on July 21. Thousands of Israelis turned out against..

Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis

Israel: Many protest PM handling of pandemic, economic crisis

Violence in West Jerusalem as thousands of protesters call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

