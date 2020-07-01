Thousands protest across Israel

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night (August 1) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's alleged corruption and against his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Plant-based steak from a 3D printer near you Israeli start-up Redefine Meat plans to launch 3D printers to produce plant-based steaks mimicking real beef in a bid to win a slice of the fast-growing alternative meat market. Rosanna Philpott reports.

By Ramzy Baroud July 31, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - When International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that..

Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table Artist Itay Zalait said the piece in Rabin Square, which features an image of Netanyahu perched at a long dining table with his hand in a cake, represents "the last meal of Israeli democracy".View on euronews

The ‘Bibi generation’ is turning on Netanyahu Many young Israelis scarcely remember a leader other than Benjamin Netanyahu. But he now faces nationwide protests, as economic turmoil and coronavirus infections continue to grow. Megan Revell reports.

Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption Rallies against Israeli prime minister the largest seen since 2011 protests against the country's high cost of living.

In one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests, at least 10,000 Israelis have protested in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu..

