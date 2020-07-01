Thousands protest across Israel

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Israelis hold largest anti-Netanyahu rally in Jerusalem al-QudsIn one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests, at least 10,000 Israelis have protested in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu..
WorldNews
Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
The ‘Bibi generation’ is turning on Netanyahu
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:08Published
Tel Aviv artist depicts Netanyahu at 'Last Supper' table
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Israel Country in Western Asia
List of Israeli Targets Leaked: Tel Aviv Fears the Worst in ICC Investigation of War CrimesBy Ramzy Baroud July 31, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - When International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that..
WorldNews
Israelis Ethnic group
Plant-based steak from a 3D printer near you
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources