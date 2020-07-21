Global  
 

Fort Wayne police search for Partners 1st Federal Credit Union robbery suspect
Fort Wayne police said the robbery happened just before 5 p.m.

At the Partner's 1st Federal Credit Union on Old Trail Road.

Routine fort wayne police releasing pictures from a robbery... hoping you can help identify one of the suspects.

Looking for a suspect in a credit union robbery.here they are on your screen.the robbery happened just before 5 p-m on friday, at the partner's first federal credit union on old trail road.police describe the suspect as a white male about six-two to six-four, medium build... in his mid-30's, wearing a long sleeve gray shirt.officers say the suspect's vehicle was a blue or navy chevrolet




