B town celebrates Friendship Day

Bollywood celebrity Neha Dhupia was spotted at Mumbai airport on July 01. She was snapped at the airport along with her husband, Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film 'Devi' alongside actress Kajol.
As the World Environment Day is being observed today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark the day with their special posts about environment and the Earth. Madhuri Dixit Nene threw light on the improved air quality of the country during the lockdown. She posted a video that showed the stark difference between the air quality of the national capital Delhi before and after COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Actor Ajay Devgn marked the World Environment Day by posting a picture of him and his son Yug Devgn swimming and soaking up the sun. Ajay's star wife Kajol, on the other hand, posted a picture of herself planting saplings with her son, her superstar mother Tanuja, and sister Tanisha Mukherjee. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also posted a powerful message for her followers on the World Environment day. The World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was undergoing medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 2. Megastar was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The information was shared by his son Abhishek Bachchan from his twitter handle. Big B was admitted to Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.
The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on August 01 was snapped in Mumbai' Andheri. She wore casual attire along with mask as a precaution against COVID-19. Pednekar's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' is heading for a digital release. Meanwhile, Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan, was snapped outside latter's residence in Mumbai. She looked cute in her yellow top and black shorts.
CNN reports that for the first time in its 20-year history, Oprah will not be on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. The media mogul turned over the cover to Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was killed in her own home by police in March. Winfrey revealed the cover on Instagram on Thursday, and says "We can't be silent." "Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.
Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his sadness over Rajput's demise. Actor Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Rajput's family. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed grief over his friend's death, and tweeted, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends." Condoling the actor's family, Sanjay Dutt also paid condolences. Actor Farhan Akhtar, was 'stunned' by Rajput's alleged suicide, extended condolences and tweeted, "Absolutely stunned by Sushant's death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences." Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his shock over the demise of Sushant. Actor Sushmita Sen took to twitter to express over Rajput's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.