Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was undergoing medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 2.

Megastar was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

The information was shared by his son Abhishek Bachchan from his twitter handle.

Big B was admitted to Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

ShowBiz Minute: Brimley, Braxton, Bachchan

 Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85; Tamar Braxton pays tribute to boyfriend for 'saving my life'; Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers..
USATODAY.com
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes [Video]

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:14Published
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment [Video]

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from a Mumbaihospital after undergoing three weeks of treatment for coronavirus. His actorson, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in Nanavati Super Speciality Hospitalwith the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and willrest at home. Both were admitted to hospital on July 11. Abhishek Bachchan’swife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, who both alsocontracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. AishwaryaRai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress. The elder Bachchan, 77, has acted inmore than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a formerpolitician and television host.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:19Published

Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood star recovers from Covid-19

 Amitabh Bachchan, 77, shocked his millions of fans last month when he tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

B town celebrates Friendship Day [Video]

B town celebrates Friendship Day

As world is dipped in friendship mood on this special day, Bollywood is not behind. Actress Kajol shared a collage on Instagram. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared a quirky cartoon of his 'Baabu Bhaiya' character. Shilpa Shetty remembered her long conversation with her close friend Akanksha Malhotra. Bipasha Basu considers her hubby as her best friend.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor

Containment zone poster removed from Amitabh Bachchan's house 'Jalsa' [Video]

Containment zone poster removed from Amitabh Bachchan's house 'Jalsa'

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 26 removed containment zone poster from Amitabh Bachchan's house 'Jalsa'. House was sealed after megastar tested positive for coronavirus. Big-B along with son Abhishek were tested positive on July 11. Later, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya also tested positive.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources [Video]

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18. Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

West Bengal: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tests positive for COVID-19

 The senior leader of the Marxist party has been admitted to a private hospital on Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass
DNA
PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi [Video]

PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on August 03. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5. While speaking to ANI, Yogi said, "We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them." "To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th and 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' and 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram temple," he added. Today, CM is on Ayodhya visit to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' schedule to take place on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of Covid-19: ICMR DG

 In an exclusive interview with ANI, (Prof) Dr Bhargava also said that the situation was rapidly evolving and there have been immense variations in spread of..
IndiaTimes
Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh

Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism. BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'. Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier. Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious. The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair. Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:16Published
Hot air balloons perform ‘flypast’ over Bristol [Video]

Hot air balloons perform ‘flypast’ over Bristol

Every year hot air balloons take off en masse in Bristol as part of theInternational Balloon Fiesta. This year however was slightly different, due tothe Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. The launch location waskept private to avoid people gathering to watch the moment of lift-off, and inthe main, only those in social bubbles were allowed in each balloon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death [Video]

'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death

The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Param Bir Singh revealed that during the probe, police found that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder and was taking medications. He was also consulting a psychiatrist for treatment. Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 55 people. Mumbai police chief also spoke on the possible conclusions of the investigation. If the investigators don't find any criminality in Sushant's death, then they will approach a magistrate to file a closure report. However, if criminality is found, then charges under the Indian Penal Code would be filed, and the probe would continue. PB Singh also revealed the various angles which the probe team is following up on, including professional rivalry, financial transactions, and health. Meanwhile, controversy has broken out over a parallel investigation being conducted by Bihar police following a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor's father. A senior officer sent to Mumbai was 'forcibly quarantined' as per Bihar police chief, Gupteshwar Pandey. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:04Published
No direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty: Mumbai CP [Video]

No direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 informed that no direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty's account found so far. "Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
We're legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction in Sushant Singh's death case: Mumbai CP [Video]

We're legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction in Sushant Singh's death case: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 clarified on Bihar Police's claim of non cooperation and said that there is no question of non-cooperation. Mumbai Police is legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh's death case. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," said Param Bir on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Project: NHAI invites private players for bidding in three packages

 The three packages under Sohna-Mumbai expressway includes a 58-km stretch that passes through Delhi with an aim to decongest Delhi in the coming years.
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: No politician's name came up during probe, says Mumbai Police chief

 There is no evidence against any politician from any party, Param Bir Singh said amid ongoing tussle over jurisdiction between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. A..
DNA

