Irate Man Destroys Pizza Display

Occurred on July 30, 2020 / Toronto, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "The man in the suit was trying to record the gentlemen in the hoody not wearing a mask.

When the man in the hoody turned his back and put up his hood to stop himself from being filmed the man in the suit tried to physically turn him around to get a shot of his face.

Once he touched the man in the hoody he pushed him off.

Upon being pushed, the man started screaming about being assaulted and destroyed the pizza display.

After the video finished he came back to try and yell at the employee for serving an unmasked guest.

He also claimed he is a lawyer and will be suing.

When the employee said he had called the police, he literally ran out of the store and disappeared.

The man in the hoody came back about 10 minutes later to collect a dipping sauce he forgot."