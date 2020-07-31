Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

|
|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
The PM thought the worst would now be over. But normal looks a long way offThe beginning of August was supposed to mark a psychological turning point – when the British people could begin to believe that their lives were returning to..
WorldNews
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon endorses Dominic Cummings as a 'brilliant guy'Far-right activist predicts Boris Johnson will become more populist
Independent
Boris Johnson told to resume daily coronavirus press conferences to keep 'confused' public informedExclusive: Lib Dem leadership contender Moran voices concern after experts reveal one-third do not know symptoms of Covid-19
Independent
London Calling: "Global Britain" branding meets global pandemic realityU.K. prime minister Boris Johnson's plan of a "Global Britain" is struggling under the coronavirus. But as CBS News contributor Simon Bates observes, the..
CBS News
The Sunday Times largest-selling British national newspaper in the ’quality press’ market category
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Tory failure to suspend MP over alleged rape is 'shocking', says Jess PhillipsFomer minister was questioned by police in London on Saturday and released on bail
Independent
Hundreds attend march for Afrikan Emancipation Day
London violence: Shootings leave five injured in one nightPolice were called to four incidents, including three shootings overnight in the capital.
BBC News
British Airways pilots back job loss dealLONDON: British Airways pilots have overwhelmingly voted to accept a deal cutting wages by 20 per cent with 270 jobs lost, according to aviation union BALPA. The..
WorldNews
|
|
|
|
