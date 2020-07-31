Global  
 

Boris Johnson 'orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports.

The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is mulling lockdown-likeconditions for London should there be a second wave of coronavirus infections,The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times said.

The claims come after MrJohnson was forced to announce a slow down of the lockdown easing on Friday,with planned relaxations for the leisure and beauty sectors delayed after arise in Covid-19 cases was recorded, with prevalence in the community thoughtto be rising for the first time since May.

